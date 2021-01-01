Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for Simferopol documented the fact of illegal importation of medicines from the territory of a neighboring state, for further sale in Simferopol.

Law enforcement officers as a result of operational measures detained a 39-year-old man. In his car, the police found and seized 262 packages of unregistered medicines. The approximate cost of seized drugs is about five hundred thousand rubles.

It was preliminarily established that the offender, using his personal transport, brought medicines purchased by him in Ukraine and subsequently, sold them in the Crimean capital, including through the Internet.

Currently, the materials collected by operatives have been transferred to the investigative division for the Zheleznodorozhny District of Simferopol of the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Crimea for decision-making.