“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia suppressed the illegal activities of the group, whose members were suspected of producing and selling falsified alcoholic beverages.

The illegal production was conducted on the territory of the industrial zone in the city of Ishim. During the inspection of the premises, equipment for the manufacture of alcohol-containing liquids, stickers imitating excise stamps, as well as accessories and packaging materials were found. More than thirty-two thousand units of counterfeit alcoholic beverages worth more than seven million rubles were seized.

It was preliminarily established that the company employed twenty-three people who lived in the industrial zone. Also, the sale of falsified products was conducted there.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. Six of Art.171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Four of the suspects have been detained. Two defendants were taken into custody, for the rest the court selected a measure of procedural coercion in the form of an obligation to appear.

Operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident are being continued,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.