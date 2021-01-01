Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism, together with colleagues from Moscow and the Moscow Region, suppressed the activities of the management center of the extensive network of conspiratorial cells of the banned international extremist organization “Nurcular”* in the Moscow Region.

According to available information, the functionaries of this organization made active attempts to create a multi-level system promoting their radical ideology in Russia.

To this end, they selected and recruited new participants primarily from among the students of Moscow. They selected from among them persons for further training in religious centers in one of the foreign countries, as well as provided methodological support and coordination to their cells operating in the Russian regions.

During the implemented measures, officers of the of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism, in cooperation with representatives of the FSB of Russia, documented the holding of more than 250 meetings (dars) of cells to study the ideological foundations of “Nurcular”, namely the literature included in the federal list of extremist materials.

The investigator of the Gagarinsky Inter-District Investigation Division of the Investigative Department for the South-Western Administrative District of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under parts 1 and 2 of Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, within the framework of a single operational plan, a complex of urgent searches was conducted at 14 addresses on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region with the support of the Rosgvardia. Several suspects were detained.

Further operational-search measures and investigative actions are being carried out to identify the participants and accomplices of the extremist organization, as well as to identify and document all the facts of their illegal activities.

* By the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of April 10, 2008, the international religious association “Nurcular” was recognized as extremist and its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation were prohibited.

The court's decision entered into force on April 25, 2008.