Earlier, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Obninsk received valuable information about a violation of legislation in the field of turnover of tobacco products. During the verification, the information found its objective confirmation.
According to law enforcement officers, two residents born in 1980 carried out the storage, transportation, and sale of tobacco products under certain trademarks.
According to the information provided by the right holder, the goods seized from these persons were counterfeit. Thus, the right holder suffered a damage amounting to more than 1.3 million rubles.
On this fact, the Investigative Division of the territorial body of internal affairs instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal use of means of individualization of goods”.
The source of the counterfeit products is being established.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.