Earlier, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Obninsk received valuable information about a violation of legislation in the field of turnover of tobacco products. During the verification, the information found its objective confirmation.

According to law enforcement officers, two residents born in 1980 carried out the storage, transportation, and sale of tobacco products under certain trademarks.

According to the information provided by the right holder, the goods seized from these persons were counterfeit. Thus, the right holder suffered a damage amounting to more than 1.3 million rubles.

On this fact, the Investigative Division of the territorial body of internal affairs instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal use of means of individualization of goods”.

The source of the counterfeit products is being established.