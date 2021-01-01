“Operatives of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation detained two citizens of one of the neighboring states who were on the international wanted list.

According to available information, the men and their female accomplice were detained in Romania in 2014. They drove minibuses, in which caches were found during border control. In the cargo compartments behind the fake walls, there were found more than 40,000 packs of cigarettes that were illegally transported across the border for further sale.

The actions of the detainees were qualified as smuggling of tobacco products. The court found the defendants guilty. However, before the verdict, the defendants managed to leave Romania and were put on the international wanted list.

The foreigners were found on the territory of the Troitsky Administrative District of Moscow. MIA of Russia officers established the places where the wanted persons appeared most often and detained them.

The men were delivered to the territorial police division for a check and subsequent transfer to the search initiator,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.