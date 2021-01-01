“Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region detained suspects kidnapping a man.

Few days ago, a 28-year-old resident of Kaliningrad turned to the police. The applicant is engaged in cryptocurrency trading on exchanges. On September 27, two strangers forced him to get out of his parked car, put him in their own car and took him out of Kaliningrad. The offenders illegally held the man in one of the apartments of the city of Sovetsk, where they forced him to unlock his phone and transfer all the funds from the crypto wallet to their accounts.

Then the accomplices injected the victim with medications, took him to the forest and left him there. After a while, the man regained consciousness and was able to get out of the forest belt on his own. He reached the nearest village, where he turned to the police and doctors for help.

The best operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region and their colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Divisions of “Sovetsky” and “Nemansky” worked for several days to solve this daring and especially grave crime.

As a result of operational-search measures, suspects of kidnapping were detained by operatives with the participation of Rosgvardia.

A criminal case has been instituted against the detainees under Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the MIA official representative Irina Volk.