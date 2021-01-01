“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, a citizen of a neighboring country, Ivan Vandyshev has been extradited from Spain. He is accused of fraud committed on an especially large scale.

According to the investigation, in 2013, the company, the actual head of which was the defendant, signed a state contract for the construction of sewage treatment facilities in the Krasnodar Territory. The works were carried out within the framework of the target program “Ensuring the construction of Olympic facilities and the development of the city of Sochi as a mountain-climatic and balneological resort.”

According to the terms of the contract, to carry out the necessary work, the customer transferred more than 1.2 billion rubles to the contractor's accounts as an advance payment. It was preliminarily established that Vandyshev, by entering the document’s false information about the cost of the equipment, withdrew from the company and appropriated almost four hundred million rubles.

In 2017, the territorial subdivision of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Hiding from justice, Ivan Vandyshev left Russia and based on a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory, was put on the international wanted list through Interpol channels.

In February last year, the defendant was detained in Spain and today handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for delivery to Moscow,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.