“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow revealed facts of the sale of fictitious medical documents in the capital.

During a test purchase in the south of Moscow, operatives purchased from the man a certificate of contraindications to vaccination against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), certified by the seal of an allergist at the Moscow polyclinic. The citizen explained that he worked in a courier service and delivered orders to the addresses indicated to him. He received envelopes for transportation from an unknown person.

A study conducted by specialists of the Forensic Center of the Internal Affairs Department for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow confirmed that the seized document was a fake.

A similar fact was revealed in the Donskoy District of the capital, where a certificate of medical exemption from all vaccinations, including COVID-19, with triangular stamps of a state medical institution, was purchased. This document also turned out to be a fake.

Another offense was documented in the Central Administrative District of Moscow. A girl came to the meeting with the operatives and gave them a fake certificate with negative results of a laboratory test for the presence of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), allegedly issued by a medical organization.

The detainee explained that she was engaged in private delivery. For a fee of three hundred rubles, she brought a sealed parcel, which she received from an unknown man. When inspecting the scene of the incident, about two dozen fake certificates were found with the courier.

It was established that all the seized documents were not issued by medical institutions.

Officers of inquiry units instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During 2021, 75 criminal cases were instituted in the capital on the facts of the sale of certificates of negative PCR test results and on the presence of contraindications to vaccination. Charges of the incriminated acts were brought against thirty citizens.

Letters were sent to Roskomnadzor about the blocking of more than 470 Internet resources that provided “services” of issuing fictitious medical documents, of which 80 had already been blocked,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.