Officers of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Mytishchinskoye” as a result of operational-search measures in the forest belt on the territory of the village of Novoseltsevo, the Urban District of Mytishchi, detained a 31-year-old resident of Domodedovo, suspected of drug trafficking.

During a personal search in the backpack of the offender, the police found a polyethylene bundle with a substance packed in a paper envelope.

According to the results of the chemical study conducted by expert of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region it was found that the content was a psychotropic substance - amphetamine with a total mass of more than 217 grams.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration Division instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by the Mytishchensky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.