“Officers of the units for economic security and combating the corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Gatchinsky District of the Leningrad Region suppressed the activities of a mining farm in the village of Novy Svet.

After receiving a report of illegal electricity consumption, police operatives, together with specialists of the energy grid company, inspected the site and revealed interference with the software of the transformer booth electricity meter.

The power supply from this transformer was brought to the hangar, owned by a limited liability company. Throughout the hangar area on metal racks there were more than five hundred devices with video cards for cryptocurrency mining.

The preliminary damage amounted to about 4.5 million rubles.

A criminal case regarding the facts instituted by the MIA of Russia Division for the Gatchinsky District under part 2 of Article 165 of the Russian Criminal Code. Equipment for cryptocurrency mining was seized, the electricity meter was sent for research. Currently, persons involved in this illegal activity are being identified,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.