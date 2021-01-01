Today in Moscow, under the leadership of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, a meeting of the MIA of Russia Collegium took place. The participants of the event discussed the implementation of the tasks provided for by the federal project “Road Safety.”

The MIA of Russia Chief called this topic extremely relevant: “Everyday dozens of people become victims of accidents, hundreds get injured or become disabled. In the last 10 years alone, more than two hundred and twenty thousand people have died and more than two million have been injured. About three-quarters of the dead were people of working age.”

According to Vladimir Kolokoltsev, restoring order on the roads, reducing the mortality from road accidents are among the most major areas of state policy on national conservation, and in general, a lot of work has been done here. The regulatory framework was improved, approaches to training candidates for drivers were revised. The obligation of road owners to take measures to eliminate accident-hazardous areas has been established. Responsibility for the most dangerous violations of traffic rules: driving in a state of intoxication, exit to the oncoming lane, driving to the prohibiting traffic signal were increased. A system of automatic registration of offenses in the field of road traffic is being developed.

The Minister noted that these and other measures, including those implemented within the framework of relevant federal and regional programs based on joint financing, made it possible to achieve certain positive results: “First of all, I mean a steady downward trend of the accident rate, the number of dead and injured. For 15 years, the number of persons killed in road accidents has decreased by more than half. An ambitious goal has been set - to reach by 2030, a level of not more than four deaths per one hundred thousand population. To achieve this goal, a qualitatively new state approach to reducing mortality on the roads has been formed, it is based on the federal project “Road Safety.” Each constituent entity of the Russian Federation has assumed respective obligations. The limit values of the indicator are distributed by years of implementation and are enshrined in agreements.”

Within the framework of this project, significant financial resources are directed to the formation of law-abiding behavior of traffic participants, holding of special campaigns that are focused on attracting public attention to the main risk factors in road traffic and their prevention. The re-equipment of territorial bodies with material and technical means for the implementation of control and supervisory powers is also, among the priorities.

Addressing the audience, Vladimir Kolokoltsev said: “The set task of mortality reduction has a complex nature. Its solution depends on the arrangement of the road network, timely and high-quality assistance to victims, driver training and much more. The Ministry is entrusted with not just the role of a coordinator who monitors and evaluates the effectiveness of the measures taken, but I emphasize this, the role of the body responsible for achieving the goal. And the demand, dear chiefs, will be appropriate.”

The MIA of Russia Chief stated that last year the forecast targets for social risk in half of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation were not achieved, and this year the list of such regions, will decrease just slightly if at all.

The Minister demanded more effective use of the tools provided to the department by the legislator. This applies to centralized procurement, as well as the distribution of transport and special technical means among local police units based on their results.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev confirmed the relevance of defining the powers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate to participate in the control of the educational and material base of driving schools and said that the quality of training young drivers leaved much to be desired: “In 2020, only every fourth student passed the exam at the first attempt. This trend has been there for a number of years.”

An equally important aspect is associated with the need for additional legal regulation of the procedure for placing and using complexes of photo-video recording of violations. Information systems and mechanisms for interdepartmental data exchange are not being actively developed. The inevitability of punishment of foreign drivers is not properly ensured.

In addition, a painful topic is malicious offenders who openly ignore the norms of behavior on the roads: “Such unfortunate extremists are an outright challenge to the whole society by demonstrating their adventures in social networks,” said Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Besides, the Chief of the Department drew attention to the importance of constructive interaction with executive authorities: “There is enormous potential in regional road safety projects. However, in several cases, they were underfunded or were not supported with resources at all.”

The Minister of Internal Affairs stressed that the situation on the roads against the background of outwardly prosperous statistical picture indicates to the presence of a number of problems: “Last year, the number of deaths in accidents involving passenger taxis increased by a third, in January-August of this year the mortality rate of children increased by almost 13%. More people were killed and injured due to the fault of bus drivers, as well as with the participation of electric scooters and other means of individual mobility. Dear colleagues, we are talking about the life and health of our citizens!

Against this background, we react with a too long delay.”

Within the framework of the topic under discussion, the meeting participants also considered another significant area - the organization of joint activities of the units of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, and units of investigation and inquiry. Compliance with the terms of investigation of criminal cases and bringing to justice of the guilty persons directly depends on the quality of this work.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted that an indispensable condition for the effectiveness of solving the tasks is the observance of discipline and legality among the personnel: “I want to emphasize that the majority of traffic police officers are real professionals who know how to act competently and quickly. The events in Perm and the Voronezh region clearly demonstrated this. Such examples should be looked up to. But unfortunately, there are many problems. They have talked about more than once. Despite the measures taken, the number of corruption and other abuses in the service remains high. I have repeatedly voiced my position and I will repeat it again: despite the inevitable image losses for the department, the work of identifying and bringing to justice unscrupulous employees will continue.”

At the meeting of the Collegium, chiefs of units of the central office of the MIA of Russia and the territorial bodies of the department were heard.