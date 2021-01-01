“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region and the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Pavlovo-Posadsky” suppressed the sale of synthetic drugs on an especially large scale.

The offender, a citizen of one of the CIS countries, was detained on the territory of the Urban District of Pavlovsky Posad in the Moscow Region while transporting batches of synthetic drugs to the regions of Russia. In the car in which he was moving, police officers found and seized twenty vacuum bags with a powdery substance of light color with a total weight of 20 kg.

During further activities, the coordinates of the storage facilities equipped by the man and used for the sale of drugs were established. From the caches, the operatives seized another fifty vacuum bags with a similar powder with a total mass of about 50 kg.

According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the three bags contained a synthetic drug with a total mass of about 3 kg. The rest of the substances were sent for examination.

Investigator of the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Pavlovo-Posadsky” instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.