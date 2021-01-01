The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against two residents of the Perm Territory. One of the offenders was charged with committing 25 episodes of fraud and one theft, the other - with two episodes of fraud. 26 citizens from different regions of the Russian Federation were recognized as victims in the criminal case. The total damage from the unlawful activities amounted to about 2.5 million rubles.

It was established that a 40-year-old resident of Perm and a 30-year-old resident of Ufa were looking for their victims on the sites of the Internet service of free ads. They contacted by phone citizens, who sold real estate or other goods, expressed their readiness to purchase them and make an advance payment. Subsequently, the offenders fraudulently seized the money of the victims.

The man's unlawful acts were committed by prior agreement of a group of persons consisting of five people, two of them women. In respect of two accomplices, criminal cases were organized into separate proceedings in connection with the conclusion of a pre-trial agreement by them. One of them has been sent to court, the other - is being considered. The Court sentenced the culprit to a fine of 200 thousand rubles. One member of the group died during the investigation of the criminal case.

In respect of a 40-year-old resident of Perm and a 30-year-old resident of Ufa, the criminal case was sent to court for consideration on the merits. With respect to the defendant a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.