Under the guise of providing cosmetic services, accomplices managed to deceive more than 60 Stavropol residents, who lost a total of over three million rubles. The investigation of the criminal case was under the control of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory.

The offenders acted under the guise of a well-known cosmetic concern producing premium-class goods. To give legitimacy to their activities, they established a limited liability company and rented large premises in the center of Stavropol. The so-called beauty salon was furnished, provided with a video surveillance system and other technical equipment.

Under the pretext of providing cosmetic services, the defendants urged citizens to purchase branded products at an inflated price, as well as undergo a set of procedures that allegedly would improve their health. Having received the consent of customers, in payment for services, they documented loans on general terms under the guise of interest-free loans, and disposed of the received funds at their discretion.

The illegal activities of the offenders were suppressed by officers of the 1st Operational Search Unit of the police of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District, the Department for Combating Economic Crimes and Combating Corruption and the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory.

Currently, the involvement of nine members of the community in the commission of unlawful acts has been established. At the request of the investigator, one of the organizers was taken into custody, the second - fled from the preliminary investigation bodies and was put on the federal wanted list. For the rest of the defendants the court selected a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest and recognizance of non-exit.

The Investigation Unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory instituted 69 criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 4 of Article 159, as well as parts 1,2 and 3 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which have been combined into one proceeding.

The necessary investigative and procedural actions, operational-search measures aimed at identifying the rest of the community members, as well as identifying similar episodes of illegal activity are being carried out.