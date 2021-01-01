Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region with the power support of the special units of Rosgvardia detained three citizens suspected of illegal banking activities. The criminal case was instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code.

It was established that in the period from 2018 to 2021, the suspects, without an appropriate license, for a fee provided individuals and legal entities with services of opening and maintaining bank accounts, making money transfers, and providing cash services.

They carried out financial transactions using access to the keys of the Client-Bank system and the current accounts of fictitious organizations controlled by them. The funds received from customers were transferred to the controlled companies, then withdrawn to bank cards and transferred to customers.

According to investigators, during the implementation of illegal activities, the defendants in the criminal case received income of more than 50 million rubles.

As a result of the searches in the homes and vehicles of the defendants, material evidence confirming the fact of their illegal banking activities, including cell phones, bank cards, documents, electronic access keys of the Client-Bank system, documents and seals of controlled fictitious organizations, were found and seized.

At present, a measure of restraint has been selected against three clandestine financiers in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The offenders have confessed to the crime and cooperate with the investigation. The criminal investigation continues.