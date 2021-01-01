Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA the Chelyabinsk Region completed a criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under parts 2, 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against two defendants, born in 1986 and 1989.

Investigators of the regional MIA of Russia GA established that the defendants, using a compromised database of phone numbers, called elderly citizens and informed them about the monetary compensation for previously rendered services of psychics who turned out to be fraudsters. At the same time, the victims had indeed previously applied for this type of service, in connection with which they had no doubts.

Subsequently, the defendants, under various pretexts (commissions, the cost of operations for the transfer of funds, account insurance, etc.) persuaded the victims from various districts and cities of the Russian Federation to transfer money to them. Thus, a resident of Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Region, transferred more than 800 thousand rubles to unknown persons, and a total of 15 victims made several hundred money transfers worth in total more than 18 million rubles.

The illegal activities of the accomplices were suppressed by operatives of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region. During the search at the places of residence of the detainees living in Moscow and the Moscow Region, a large number of SIM cards, mobile phones, bank cards, and several computers were seized.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect for the period of the investigation.

In accordance with the law, the suspects face up to ten years in prison.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Kopeysky City Court for consideration on the merits.