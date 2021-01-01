“Officers of the “K” Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, together with colleagues from Moscow, Sverdlovsk and Orenburg regions, suppressed the activities of an interregional criminal group, whose members created and distributed malicious software.

It was established that the offenders on specialized Internet resources, including the shadow segment, distributed malicious software designed to modernize the characters of multiplayer computer games. Its use gave an advantage over other players.

The Investigative Unit of the IA Department for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 273 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the searches conducted at the residences of the accomplices, the police seized computer equipment, more than a hundred bank cards, mobile phones, as well as funds in the amount of more than eight million rubles, allegedly obtained as a result of criminal activity.

In addition, the resident of St. Petersburg was identified, from whom malicious software was purchased. His home was also searched, and during the search items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

With respect to three suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.