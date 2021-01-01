“At the International Airport of Krasnodar named after Catherine II, the police detained an air passenger who violated public order on board the Moscow - Antalya flight.

The duty-unit of the Linear Police Division received a message from the dispatcher that the crew of the airliner that had made an emergency landing urgently needed police assistance.

The Police found that during the flight, one of the passengers had behaved aggressively, used obscene expressions, walked around the cabin bumping into passengers. His reaction to critical remarks was inadequate. In this regard, the commander of the aircraft took a decision on an emergency landing.

42-year-old resident of the Moscow Region was taken to the police station. A subsequent medical examination confirmed that the man was in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

In respect of the detainee, a protocol was drawn up on an administrative offense under Article 20.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The judge sentenced him to administrative arrest for a period of 7 days, which he will serve in a special facility for administrative detainees in the city of Timashevsk, Krasnodar Territory.

The Investigation unit of the Linear Department on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia instituted a criminal case on the features of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 213 of the RF Criminal Code,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.