“In the Kamchatka Territory, police officers seized from illegal trafficking more than a ton of salmon caviar worth more than 34 million rubles.

At night on the highway Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky - Milkovo officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate as a result of the chase stopped the SUV, the driver of which had ignored their legitimate demands to stop and tried to escape.

During the inspection in the back of the car, the police found raw red caviar weighing more than 1,200 kg. According to preliminary data, the driver of the SUV together with his friend purchased the caviar in the Ust-Bolsheretsky District for the purpose of processing and further sale.

An officer of the Investigation Department for the Kamchatka Territory of the Investigative Committee of Russia prosecuted the fact of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 175 of the RF Criminal Code,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.