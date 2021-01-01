“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from Moscow and the Moscow Region, Voronezh, Smolensk and Penza regions, in cooperation with representatives of the FSB of Russia, seized arms and ammunition from illegal trafficking.

Law enforcers carried out operational measures against a group of citizens, because of which they seized 17 pistols and revolvers, a foreign-made M-16 assault rifle, a hunting rifle shot-gun from apartments and private houses in several regions of Russia. There were also found two carbines and one object, structurally similar to a carbine, five fuses, a grenade F-1, more than 500 rounds of ammunition, more than three kilograms of explosives. Several units of seized arms were converted from cooled arms to those fit for firing live ammunition.

Currently, conclusions have been received on the study of some of the seized items, the rest are under forensic examination.

In addition, law enforcement officers suppressed the activities of three workshops for the alteration, repair, and restoration of the combat properties of cooled firearms. They were in the urban district of Voskresensk, Moscow Region, as well as in the Penza and Smolensk regions.

Five citizens were detained with the power support by the Rosgvardia. Investigators of the Investigative units of the MIA of Russia territorial bodies instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Articles 222 and 222.1 and 223 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.