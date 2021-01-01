Today at the Multimedia Information Center “Izvestia” an on-line conference was held by the Chief of the MIA of Russia Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration Police Lieutenant-General Valentina Kazakova. The topic of the dialogue was the work of the internal affairs bodies on the implementation of the state migration policy of the Russian Federation.

In her speech, the Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs on a systematic basis deals with the issues of facilitating the return of compatriots living abroad and ensuring effective state control over the stay of foreign citizens in Russia.

This work is carried out in cooperation with other departments, deputies of the State Duma, senators, public organizations, and the scientific community. It has resulted in several legislative initiatives, thanks to which the procedure for obtaining temporary residence permits, residence permits, and the acquisition of citizenship for compatriots has been substantially simplified. Many administrative barriers have been reduced or completely removed. Today, the naturalization process for compatriots has become much faster and more convenient than two years earlier.

The internal affairs bodies continue to develop mechanisms for obtaining public services in the field of migration. Complete migration registration of foreign citizens in electronic form without the need for personal visit will soon become possible.

At the same time, tools are being improved to monitor the compliance by foreign citizens with the rules of stay and law and order. For this purpose, fingerprint information will be widely used.

The Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration answered several topical questions that in one way or another related to migration issues, including the settlement of the legal status of foreign citizens during the period of restrictive measures. Journalists were interested in the opinion of the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on the problems associated with the use of foreign labor and preventive activities of migration units. A significant part of the questions was devoted to the improvement of legislation in the field of migration and the upcoming introduction of an electronic passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Photos are courtesy of “Izvestia”