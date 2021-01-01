An individual entrepreneur from Essentuki is suspected of illegal use of means of goods individualization.

The illegal activities of the 46-year-old citizen and her mother were suppressed by operatives. In two stores owned by the suspect, the police found and seized items of men's and women's clothing, shoes, and bags with trademarks of well-known brands, for the sale of which the woman did not have the appropriate permission of trademark owners.

According to the conclusion of experts, the amount of damage caused to trademark owners is more than two million rubles.

It was established that earlier the women had already been brought to administrative responsibility under part 2 of Article 14.10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Essentuki instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Article 180 of the Russian Criminal Code.