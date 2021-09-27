Chief of the Sub-Division for Migration of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sharlyksky District Dmitry Dyga together with the Chairman of the Public Council with the MIA of Russia Division for the Sharlyksky District Aleksey Krasnov held a working meeting with employers and foreign citizens to explain the current migration legislation.

During the meeting, the procedure for providing notifications on the conclusion or termination of an employment or civil law contract with foreign citizens was explained, the requirements of the Federal Law of 25.07.2002 No. 115-FZ “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation”, the procedure and deadlines for filing notifications on the conclusion or termination of an employment or civil law contract with foreign citizens, as well as liability for non-notification or violation of the established procedure or form of notification of the territorial unit of the federal executive body authorized to carry out the functions of control and supervision in the field of migration.

The participants of the meeting were told about the prevention of extremism, that it was forbidden to distribute extremist materials, as well as to produce or store them for the purpose of distribution. Citizens of the Russian Federation, foreign citizens and stateless persons shall bear criminal, administrative and civil liability for carrying out extremist activities.

The Chairman of the Public Council in the continuation of the conversation spoke about the main ways of committing remote fraud, on how to protect oneself from the actions of offenders trying to lure money under various pretexts.