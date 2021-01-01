Officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Iglinsky District detained a previously convicted 35-year-old resident of the village of Kudeevsky.

According to preliminary data, the man - an individual entrepreneur in the field of logging - forged documents, contracts for the sale of forest plantations and documented a plot for logging in the Urmanovsky forestry. In total, he managed to cut down about 430 roots of lindens, aspens, elms, and birches. The total amount of the damage exceeded 800 thousand rubles.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Iglinsky District instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Russian Criminal Code. Investigators carried out searches and seized documents and six chainsaws. Handwriting examination was conducted.

The Police continue the investigation. Now the involvement of the suspect in other similar crimes committed on the territory of the republic is being checked.