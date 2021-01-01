“The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Department at the Domodedovo Airport received information that a transport police crew was necessary on board the Moscow-Antalya flight.

Flight attendants explained to the arriving police that one of the passengers behaved inadequately: he used obscene language, was rude to the crew and did not respond to the remarks of the airline representatives. In this regard, the commander of the aircraft decided to refuse the citizen in taking the flight.

The offender was detained and delivered to the police division. A medical examination found that he was in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

The investigator of the MIA of Russia Linear Department at the Domodedovo Airport instituted a criminal case against the drunk passenger of the airliner on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A measure of procedural coercion in the form of obligation to appear was chosen in respect of him,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.