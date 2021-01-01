Police precinct officers of the Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of RF citizens at the place of stay.

According to the police, in September of the previous year, a local resident born in 1976 illegally registered 50 Russian citizens at the place of his own registration and residence in a private house located in the Tsentralny District of Tolyatti, not planning to provide them with living quarters in the future.

When submitting documents for registration, the man was repeatedly warned by officials about responsibility for violations of migration legislation, but still breached the law.

According to law enforcement officers, the man is unemployed, previously also prosecuted for a crime in the field of migration.

The detainee pleaded guilty to the crime in full and explained that he had received a remuneration for his services - more than 50 thousand rubles.

The Investigative unit of police division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine of up to five hundred thousand rubles or forced labor for up to three years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, or imprisonment for up to three years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.