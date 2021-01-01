In Kungur, a 55-year-old local resident was found guilty by the court of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest stands”.

The fact of illegal activity was revealed during the raid by specialists of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Forestry and Ecology of the Perm Territory and officers of the ES&CC division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kungursky”.

It was established that in the period from October to November 2019, the individual entrepreneur illegally felled 135 trees of pine, fir, and linden near the village of Lyadovo of the Serginsky rural settlement. At the same time, he attracted workers whom he did not inform of his criminal plans. The police found out that the felling of trees of those species was not provided for by the forest declaration and the technological map of wood-cutting works.

Illegally cut wood was delivered from the forest to a sawmill belonging to the offender, for the purpose of subsequent processing and sale.

As a result of the unlawful actions of the defendant, the forest fund of the Russian Federation suffered material damage in an especially large amount totaling over 1.8 million rubles.

The court sentenced the culprit to 2 years of imprisonment, suspended. In addition, the amount of material damage caused will be recovered from him.