Officers of the MIA Administration for the city of Syktyvkar and the MIA of Russia Division for the Syktyvdinsky District completed the criminal investigation against a previously convicted 38-year-old resident of the Syktyvdinsky District, accused of a series of frauds committed under the pretext of providing real estate services (parts 2, 3, and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The investigation established that in 2018, the defendant offered a resident of Syktyvkar his assistance in the sale of five land plots in the village of Vylgort of the Syktyvdinsky District for a total amount of 420,000 rubles. It should be noted that, the defendant, abusing the received from the client powers to sell the objects, initially underestimated their market value, which in fact amounted to 1,264,169 rubles 82 kopecks.

After that, he persuaded the victim to sign contracts of sale, according to which third parties became the owners of five real estate objects, as well as to sign a receipt for 160,000 rubles.

The defendant received those funds himself and disposed of them at his discretion. As a result, the owner of the plots suffered damage more than 1.2 million rubles, which was shown by the appraisal of the real value of the land.

In addition, in 2020, the defendant committed fraud against two residents of the Syktyvdinsky District. One of the victims concluded an oral agreement with him on the search and registration of the title to land plots in the village of Vylgort. The defendant received from the pensioner funds in the total amount of 716,800 rubles for the acquisition of three objects and support of purchase and sale transactions, but did not fulfill his obligations, and disposed of those funds at his own discretion.

From another resident of the Syktyvdinsky District, the defendant stole 72,500 rubles, implementing a similar fraud scheme. The defendant misled the victim, explaining that he had a power of attorney from the owner to sell the site, knowing from the start that the object was not for sale.

Currently, the criminal case against the defendant has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.