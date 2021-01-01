In early December 2020, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for Sterlitamak in one of the retail outlets of the city revealed a fact of sale of 10 unmarked packs of cigarettes. When clarifying the circumstances, the police established that the individual entrepreneur purchased from an unidentified person tobacco product under different names in the amount of almost 2 thousand packs that did not have special (excise) stamps. He stored the purchased goods in the warehouse of his store for the purpose of sale.

The illegal activities of a 57-year-old local resident were stopped by police officers. Unmarked tobacco products worth almost 450 thousand rubles were seized.

The Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sterlitamak instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 5 of Article 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The prosecutor's office of Sterlitamak approved the indictment in the criminal case against a local resident. The man pleaded guilty to the crime.

The criminal case has been sent to the Sterlitamak City Court for consideration on the merits.