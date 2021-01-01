“Employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the Rostokino District of the capital, detained a suspect in the theft of more than one and a half million rubles from a labor veteran.

It was preliminarily established that the 84-year-old resident of the capital received a call from an unknown woman introducing herself as a social worker. She said that the citizen needed to visit the branch of the Pension Fund allegedly to get the increase to the pension due from the state. In addition, in connection with the monetary reform, it was necessary to bring all available savings and replace the banknotes that have gone out of circulation with new ones. The pensioner replied that she could not come to the state institution, because she was feeling unwell. Then the caller said that soon an employee will come to her home.

Half an hour later, the offender came to the apartment of the elderly woman under the guise of a Pension Fund representative. She offered to write an application for payments and exchange of banknotes. The victim let her into the house. At the time of drawing up the statement, the suspect said that she had forgotten the seal of the organization in the apartment of another tenant of the house and promised to return as soon as she would pick it up. However, she never returned. Soon the pensioner found that all her savings - more than 1.5 million rubles - had disappeared from the apartment and turned to the police.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Rostokino District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under paragraph “b” of part 4 of Articles 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

During the search at the place of residence of the defendant, money, documents, and handwritten records of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.