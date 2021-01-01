“Employees of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region suppressed the activities of the workshop, engaged in the illegal production of oilseeds under the brands of well-known producers.

Investigators found that on the 31st kilometer of the Orenburg-Ilek highway, the offenders rented a warehouse where they painted sunflower seeds intended for sowing and performed their further packaging. Products were sold under the guise of well-known brands via the Internet.

The suspects admitted their guilt and explained that at the production of high-quality seed at manufacturing plants, they were processed with special organic substances, because of which the seeds acquired purple, green, yellow, and blue colors. Therefore, they decided to artificially dye the seeds using a special liquid paint.

The investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. More than 450 kilograms of ready-to-sell sunflower seeds, empty packages with logos, documentation and stickers with trademarks were seized. Now, it is established that one of the companies suffered a material damage in the amount of more than a million rubles. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The events were held with the participation of the Rosgvardia.