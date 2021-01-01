In October last year, in the northern part of the city of Tambov, officers of the FSB Department and the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration in the region in the course of joint operational activities detained two 22-year-old foreign citizen suspected of drug trafficking. During the personal search of foreigners there were found 145 convolutions with drugs of different weights, ready for no-contact distribution. The examination confirmed that the seized substance was heroin weighing 400 grams.

With respect to the foreigners, the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tambov Region instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. The foreigners, suspected of committing a serious crime, were arrested and placed in a pre-trial detention facility for the period of the criminal case investigation.

The investigator appointed and conducted fingerprinting, narcotic examinations, interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and proofs of criminal activity. It was established that foreigners purchased a wholesale batch of heroin in a contactless way in the Moscow Region and arrived in Tambov in a rented car for the distribution of the drugs. Law enforcement officers detained foreigners on the first day of their stay in Tambov in an attempt to organize a network of caches with drugs.

At the end of the investigation, the criminal case with the approved indictment was sent to the Oktyabrsky District Court of the city of Tambov for consideration on the merits. The court found the foreign citizen guilty of attempted distribution of drugs on a large scale and sentenced them to eight years in prison with serving the term in a strict regime colony. The seized drugs were destroyed by a court decision.