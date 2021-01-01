“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA in Samara suppressed the illegal activities related to the deliberate circulation of tobacco products pasted with fake special (excise) stamps.

During the inspection of several warehouses located on the outskirts of the city, the police, together with a mobile group of the Samara customs and the Volga customs administration, found two production lines for the manufacture of cigarettes. Finished products, according to preliminary information, were sold on the territory of the Samara Region. More than a million packs of tobacco products, packaging material, fittings and more than 1.5 million excise stamps with signs of counterfeiting were seized.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara instituted two criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 327.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Samples of seized products were sent to the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Samara Region.

An unemployed resident of the city of Samara is suspected of committing the crime, she has been detained. House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for her. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.