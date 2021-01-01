“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were suspected of 22 episodes of vehicle insurance fraud.

It was preliminarily established that two residents of the regional center organized a group and attracted four of their acquaintances to the unlawful activities. The offenders bought foreign cars, after which in the dark in deserted places committed road accidents involving purchased cars. Then the necessary package of documents for compensation of the damage was sent to insurance companies.

It turned out that one of the alleged organizers of the group had specialized knowledge in the field of autotechnical examination. On the base of that knowledge, during the pseudo traffic accident, he deliberately damaged certain car parts. This allowed the defendants to enter fictitious data on recorded hidden defects into the expert assessment, which made it possible to obtain the maximum amount of insurance payments.

As a result of the undertaken operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, simultaneously detained all the alleged participants in the criminal scheme.

The investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The total damage caused to four insurance companies, exceeded 8 million rubles. The investigation seized two vehicles involved in fictitious traffic accidents, five more cars were arrested.

Currently, with respect to all the suspects a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.