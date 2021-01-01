“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region on suspicion of a series of robbery attacks detained a 38-year-old native of the city of Tomsk.

In December last year and in April of this year in the city on the Neva there were committed two robbery attacks on offices of credit institutions. The offender, threatening the cashiers with an object similar to a gun, demanded to hand over money to him. In the bank, located on Bela Kun Street, he managed to stole 450 thousand rubles. And on Stachek Street, the branch operator managed to push the alarm button, and the offender had to leave the office empty handed.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police established that the suspect was hiding in a rented apartment on the outskirts of the city. He was detained. During the search, a gas pistol, ammunition, brass knuckles, medical masks, a mobile phone and other items of evidentiary value were seized.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure against the detainee. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.