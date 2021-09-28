Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, presented the Order of Courage to Inspector of the 1st platoon, 1st company of 1st battalion of the Traffic Police regiment of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Administration in Perm, and the medal “For Distinction in the Maintenance of Public Order” to his colleague Senior Police Lieutenant Vladimir Makarov.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia recalled that on September 20 there had occurred a tragedy that resonated with pain in the heart of every resident of our country: “Six people died from the shots of a criminal who penetrated the Perm State University. Over forty were injured and wounded. The leadership and personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs express their deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims, and wish the injured and wounded a speedy recovery. The number victims in this cruel and cynical attack could have been larger, if not for the courage and dedication of officers of the road patrol service regiment of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Perm”.

Junior Lieutenant Konstantin Kalinin was the first to arrive at the scene and, finding himself face to face with the armed criminal and, maintaining complete self-control, he neutralized the offender by bold, confident actions. At the same time, Senior Police Lieutenant Vladimir Makarov promptly organized the evacuation of students and teachers to a safe place, preventing panic.

The MIA Chief noted: “There is no doubt that our colleagues have been helped by their vast experience. Konstantin Kalinin only in the last two years in the patrol and post service detained 48 wanted person. He solved a number of crimes. Four months ago, he got transferred to the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate. His partner Vladimir Makarov also achieved significant results in his official activities, having devoted 25 years to work in the internal affairs bodies”.

Addressing the awardees, the Minister stressed that a defender of law and order should be ready at any moment to come to the aid of those who are in trouble, and that their actions were the best confirmation of that: “In an extreme situation involving a risk to life, you showed courage, the ability to make the only right decision. Once again, we proved that the profession of a policeman is a vocation for strong in spirit, responsible and caring people”.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked the traffic police officers for their conscientious service, and then handed them their new shoulder straps. Konstantin Kalinin was awarded ahead of time the next special rank of “Police Lieutenant”, and his partner, senior inspector of the 1st platoon of the 1st company of the 1st battalion of the traffic police regiment of the MIA of Russia Administration for Perm, Vladimir Makarov – “Police Captain” - one step higher than the special rank provided for by his position.