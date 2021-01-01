“Officers of the MIA of Russia Linear Department in the Sheremetyevo Airport with the participation of the NCB of Interpol of the Russian MIA detained a Russian citizen Aleksey Burkov deported from the United States. He is accused of involvement in the manufacture and sale of fake bank cards and the sale of confidential data of customers of credit and financial institutions.

It was established that the defendant was engaged in the illegal activities from 2008 to 2015. In January 2017, the defendant was charged in absentia of crimes stipulated by Articles 158, 183, 187 and Article 273 of the RF Criminal Code. He was put on the Interpol international wanted list at the request of the MIA General Administration for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

In 2015, Burkov was detained in Israel by local police. According to the decision of the Supreme Court of Israel in 2019, he was extradited to the United States, where he was also wanted for cybercrime. Last year, the Federal Court of the Eastern District of Virginia found the Russian citizen guilty and sentenced him to nine years in prison.

However, recently the American side decided to deport Aleksey Burkov, and today upon arrival from New York to Moscow, he was detained by the Russian police,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.