Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Khrapov held talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of international security related to countering transnational organized crime and combating drug trafficking.

Problems of regional security, in particular the situation in Afghanistan, were touched upon.

Mechanisms for bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation were also discussed. In this regard, special attention was paid to interstate cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations.

Andrey Khrapov stressed the important role of the State Anti-Drug Committee in countering the drug threat in the Russian Federation, including the work to reduce drug use in the country. Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs spoke about the structure of the committee and its goals, noting that in 2020 the Strategy of the State Anti-Drug Policy of the Russian Federation for the period up to 2030 was adopted.

Andrey Khrapov and Shafqat Ali Khan noted the importance of developing contacts between Russia and Pakistan for further strengthening of bilateral ties in law enforcement.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and demonstrated the identity of the views of the parties in all the areas of interaction considered.