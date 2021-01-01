“Officers of the Trans-Baikal Linear Department on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, in cooperation with representatives of the FSB of Russia Department for the Trans-Baikal Territory, the Chita customs and under the coordination by the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office, suppressed the activities of a criminal community that specialized in smuggling wood abroad.

According to preliminary data, the criminal organization was created in 2008 by a citizen of one of the states of East Asia - a businessman living in Chita. Having distributed roles among his accomplices, he formed four structural units of the community based on the territorial-functional principle. One of them - the so-called office - operated in the regional capital under the direct supervision of the leader and was engaged in the preparation of documents creating the appearance of the legitimate export of lumber abroad. The accomplices submitted applications to authorized organizations, received conclusions and quarantine certificates, agreed on railway deliveries of goods and performed other organizational functions.

Three other units were created in the Sretensky, Karymsky and Khiloksky districts of the Trans-Baikal Territory. Their tasks included the reception, processing, storage and shipment of criminally harvested coniferous wood.

The investigation suggests that the offenders smuggled lumber from Russia to a neighboring country, providing customs officers with declarations with knowingly false information about the goods. Law enforcers revealed six facts of smuggling of goods worth in total almost 690 million rubles.

For the purpose of conspiracy and to give the appearance of legality to the activities of the criminal community, the accomplices, on the instructions of their leader, registered front persons as individual entrepreneurs and founders of two controlled by them firms.

According to investigators, through illegal VAT refunds from the budget of the Russian Federation, community members stole more than 5 million rubles, committing more than 20 facts of fraud. Also, the police found that the suspects were engaged in laundering money obtained as a result of illegal deliveries of timber abroad. The extracted income exceeded 15 million rubles.

The investigator of the Investigative Division of the Trans-Baikal Linear Department on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Article 226.1, part 4 of Article 159, part 4 of Article 174.1, parts 1 and 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

All alleged participants and the leader of the criminal community were detained with the power support of Rosgvardia officers. During the searches, three pieces of firearms, more than 400 cartridges of various calibers, as well as their constituent elements were found and seized from one of them. A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime under Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The leader of the criminal organization was taken into custody. In respect of two participants, a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen, five are under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the illegal activities of the defendants and possible accomplices,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.