“Officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia, together with colleagues from the Division for Combating Organized Crime of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic, suppressed the activities of the group, whose members are suspected of organizing illegal migration.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders helped nine foreign citizens to conclude fictitious marriages with Russian women. On this basis, the foreigners submitted documents for obtaining temporary residence permits in the Russian Federation disregarding the quota.

Thus, the suspects unlawfully legalized the stay of five citizens of one of the Central Asian countries in the Udmurt Republic. Three more foreigners managed to submit to the competent authorities for consideration the necessary package of documents, and one has already received a refusal to receive a Temporary Residence Permit.

The investigator of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained three residents of the city of Izhevsk on suspicion of committing the crime. With regard to the alleged organizer of the group the court selected a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to one of the participants - in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct, and with regard to the third - the ban on certain actions.

The necessary investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity. The issue of cancellation of temporary residence permits issued to foreign citizens on fictitious grounds, as well as of their deportation to home countries, is being resolved,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.