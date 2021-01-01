Traffic Safety Week has ended in Russia. The organizers of the complex of events devoted to reducing the rate of traffic accidents involving children were the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Ministry of Education of Russia and the All-Russian contest “Long Break”.

Within the framework of the Safety Week, a solemn ceremony of awarding the winners and laureates of the All-Russian competition “Star of Young Traffic Inspectors” was held, in which more than two thousand young traffic inspectors took part. Fulfilling contest tasks, the children demonstrated knowledge of the rules of the road, as well as creative abilities in musical, literary, journalistic and other genres. The organizers awarded diplomas and gifts to the winners and laureates from ten regions of Russia. At the end of the event, children were given an excursion to the museum of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate.

The main part of the action was held in the on-line format in the social network “VKontakte”, on the basis of the community of the All-Russian contest “Long Break” - the project of the presidential platform “Russia is a country of opportunities”.

During the video lecture “To Children about a traffic accident”, schoolchildren learned what should be done if they witnessed a traffic accident, as well as about techniques of first aid to victims that could be used independently. The necessary knowledge about the work in social networks, selection of the necessary content and the rules for shooting videos, were received by children at the master class “Road Safety Blogger”.

An online conference was held with the participation of young correspondents of the press centers of the Young Traffic Inspectors “Children for Children”. The guys from Rostov-on-Don spoke about the planned actions and events within the framework of the new project “Young Traffic Inspectors of the Don”. The representative of St. Petersburg shared his experience of international cooperation - organizing a teleconference with representatives of the French Republic. Employees of the press center of the Novosibirsk Young Traffic Inspectors reported on holding practical classes with schoolchildren in the children's health camp “Siberian Fairy Tale”. Young Traffic Inspectors of the Nizhny Novgorod Region presented an issue of their own newspaper and told about the preparation of radio programs, the organization of briefings and round tables. Young Traffic Inspectors of Lipetsk, among other things, brought interactivity to the event, preparing thematic questions of the quiz “Clever boys and clever girls” for the participants.

Within the framework of the all-Russian “parental training” on the site of the community “Long Break. Parent meeting” in the social network “Odnoklassniki” open parent meetings were held on the topics “Safe childhood: how to make the road safe for children” and “How to protect children on the road?” The speakers analyzed the main causes of accidents involving children, discussed issues of prevention of children's traffic accident injuries, gave recommendations to parents on teaching children the basics of safe behavior in the transport environment.

Video lectures were held for teachers, during which they got acquainted in detail with the principles of organizing and conducting social campaigns on road safety, received methodological recommendations for use in their practical work with children, and also learned about the prospects for creating an all-Russian public movement of “Young Traffic Inspectors”.

In total, more than 538 thousand children and more than 503 thousand adults - parents and teachers - took part in the on-line events of the week.

“It is important that The Traffic Safety Week is focused not only on schoolchildren, but also on the adult audience. Organizing such educational events, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia once again remind of the need to pay special attention to the safety of children on the roads,” said the MIA official representative Irina Volk.