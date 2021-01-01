The MIA of Russia has developed a draft decision of the Government of the Russian Federation “On approval of the Regulations on licensing the activities related to provision to citizens of the Russian Federation of employment services outside the territory of the Russian Federation, and the recognition of some acts and certain provisions of some acts of the Government of the Russian Federation as invalid”.

For the preparation of the draft resolution, the current norms of the Regulations on licensing activities related to the provision of employment services to citizens of the Russian Federation outside the territory of the Russian Federation were used as the basis. These provisions have been revised in accordance with the updated legislation, in particular with Federal Law No. 170-FZ. Thus, norms have been introduced referring to the assessment of the license applicant’s (licensee) compliance with licensing requirements, the submission of documents to the licensing authority for registration of a license, the implementation of federal state licensing control in accordance with the requirements of federal laws No. 248-FZ and No. 99-FZ, and other corresponding provisions.

At the same time, the draft resolution provides for the recognition of the current Resolution No. 1022 as invalid.

The draft resolution establishes licensing requirements for license applicants (licensees), which they must comply with in order to engage in activities related to the provision of employment services to citizens of the Russian Federation outside the territory of the Russian Federation.

It is also mandatory for the license applicant to provide copies of the documents necessary for granting a license or making changes to the register of licenses for activities related to the provision of employment services to citizens of the Russian Federation outside the territory of the Russian Federation, to indicate information if the licensee intends to carry out the licensed activity at an address not specified in the license, and (or) to provide a new service constituting a licensed activity.

The draft resolution provides for certain provisions defining the procedure for the implementation of federal state licensing control (supervision) over activities related to the provision of employment services to citizens of the Russian Federation outside the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, the concept of a licensing control body in relation to legal relations regulated by the draft resolution is introduced, the features of conducting control (supervisory) activities are regulated, categories of risk of causing harm (damage) are defined.