Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Major General of the Police Kirill Adzinov took part in the International Congress on Medical and Health Tourism, which was held at the site of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation.

The Congress was also attended by representatives of federal authorities, public, educational and medical organizations.

Welcoming the event participants, Kirill Adzinov expressed gratitude for the constructive cooperation in resolving issues related to various aspects of the foreign citizens’ stay in the Russian Federation.

In his speech at the plenary session of the International Congress, the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia noted the main provisions of the comprehensive reform of migration legislation, including changes in the legislation on state regulation of external labor migration, reforming the migration regimes of foreign citizens stay in the Russian Federation and other initiatives.