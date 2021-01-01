“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region suppressed the activities of a group of employees of two municipal institutions.

It was preliminarily established that the defendants demanded payment for the allocation of places in the city cemeteries of Saratov. It should be noted, that, in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation, burial plots are provided free of charge. Several dozen people suffered from the actions of the offenders.

The police also received information about a fact of extortion. According to the data available, one of the municipal employees demanded a large amount from a local businessman, who organized a trade in ritual accessories on a site adjacent to the cemetery.

As a result of operational-search measures, operativists with the support of the Rosgvardia special unit detained six officers of municipal institutions. Searches were conducted at the places of residence of the defendants and in the office premises. In addition, more than 14 million rubles in cash, computer equipment, communication equipment, documentation and other items of evidentiary value were found and seized.

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Saratov Region instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 159 and Article 163 of the RF Criminal Code. The issue of selecting a preventive measure with regard to the suspects is being considered.

Further measures are being taken aimed at identifying all possible members of the criminal community as well as citizens affected by their illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.