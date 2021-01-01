“Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow have completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against two members of an organized group that carried out illegal banking operations in the capital.

According to investigators, in order to withdraw funds from the turnover of the Russian Federation under fictitious contracts, the offenders created about ten companies, using the details of which they cashed out funds and carried out the transit of funds. Without special permission, banking operations were carried out to open and maintain accounts of individuals and legal entities, to provide cash-collection and cash services. For their services, the organizers of the criminal scheme received a commission of 12% of the amounts received to the accounts of controlled companies.

According to preliminary data, the total amount of cashed funds exceeded a billion rubles, and the illegal income of the defendants amounted to about one hundred million rubles.

The illegal activity was suppressed by ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, the defendants and their defenders have begun to familiarize themselves with the materials of the investigation in accordance with Article 217 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.