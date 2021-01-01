As part of checking the foreign citizens’ compliance with the regime of stay in the Russian Federation, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Dmitrovsky Urban District checked an apartment in the micro-district of Dmitrovsky Zavod Frezernykh Stankov.

The Police found that the 42-year-old apartment owner registered over 30 foreign nationals with the migration register, but did not provide them with temporary residence.

Currently, a criminal investigation into this fact has been instituted by the interrogating officer of the inquiry division of the MIA Administration on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The applied to the offender preventive measure was an obligation to appear at the Police.