In Primorye, during a complex of operational-search measures, operatives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory suppressed the illegal activities of four residents of the Far Eastern capital associated with the theft of funds in the execution of state contracts.

It was established that within the framework of electronic auctions, the offenders concluded state contracts with three budgetary institutions for the supply of diesel fuel. In fact, the products they provided did not meet the established technical characteristics. The budget of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of over 2.6 million rubles.

With the power support of officers of the Rosgvardia Department for the Primorsky Territory, the police detained on suspicion of committing fraud the leadership of a commercial organization engaged in retail trade in fuel (owner, founder and commercial director).

Based on the materials of officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory, the investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code and part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

Measures aimed at identifying all the accomplices and circumstances of the criminal activity are continued.