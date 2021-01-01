A 48-year-old local resident made a statement to the police division for the Lazarevsky District of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi. The woman told the police that about a year ago she had got acquainted with a foreigner in the social network. In the correspondence, the young man said that he was a member of a peacekeeping mission in one of the states in South Asia. After a short conversation, the woman and her interlocutor decided to live together and start a common business in Sochi. To pay for the services of a transport company for the delivery of parcels with military awards, personal belongings and family values of the young man to the resort city, the victim transferred about 1.9 million rubles to his account. However, the move was postponed for various reasons, and later the offender stopped communicating with the woman.

As a result of the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the suspect. During a service trip to the Moscow Region, criminal investigation officers detained a 24-year-old resident of a foreign state at the place of his temporary residence in the city of Moscow and took him to Sochi for further proceedings.

It was established that the man had disposed of the funds, received from the victims, at his own discretion.

Also, the police found out that the detainee was staying in the territory of the Russian Federation illegally.

Investigation unit in the Lazarevsky District of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi have instituted a criminal investigation against the defendant on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offender.