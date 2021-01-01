“Investigative Unit of the Investigative Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 210 and Article 159.5 of the RF Criminal Code.

According to investigators, the offenders through dummy legal entities acquired new foreign cars of premium class, and then drew up false sales contracts, in which an inflated cost of cars was indicated. Subsequently, serious damage was intentionally caused to vehicles, which in most cases excluded their further operation. Fictitious documents were provided to insurance companies, and thus the accomplices received inflated insurance payments. The amount of damage caused to insurance companies, exceeded 130 million rubles.

The unlawful activities were suppressed by officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the South-Eastern Administrative District of the capital. The defendants were detained in the Moscow Region and the Republic of Crimea. The alleged leader of the criminal organization was announced wanted.

Currently, the criminal case against seven defendants has been separated into a separate proceeding and sent with the approved indictment to the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

The investigation against nine more members of the criminal organization continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.