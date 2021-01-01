“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, together with the regional Department of the FSB of Russia, detained four immigrants from West Africa on suspicion of major fraud. Among them, a citizen of the Russian Federation born in Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso) and three citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders had developed and implemented a criminal scheme associated with the international transfer of a professional football player from a Danish club. Through their channels, they received information that a popular Italian team got interested in the player.

Enterprising foreigners turned to their friend, who illegally lived in Russia. He made a fake passport in a fictitious name. Having presented it in one of the banks of St. Petersburg, the accomplices opened an account. Then they indicated its details in the accompanying documents instead of the bank details of the Danish club and sent it to the Italian side.

As a result of this fraud, the funds of the Italian club in the amount of 800 thousand euros, intended to pay for the transfer of the footballer, came to the disposal of the offenders and were stolen by them.

An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police established the whereabouts of the suspects within the shortest time possible. At the time of his detention, one of them tried to hide outside of the balcony of the 17th floor of a house in the city of Murino, Leningrad Region. The Police at the last moment managed to hold him and lift him back, thereby saving his life.

During the searches, migration cards, seals, stamps, passports and holograms, as well as electronic media and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

The accomplices managed to spend a part of the stolen money. Arrest was imposed on the funds totaling over 57 million rubles. Four suspects were placed to custody. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.